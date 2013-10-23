Editor Picks: Bloody Mary Masterpieces and Blue Bottle Coffee

Coffee, wine, beer, cocktails—if it’s made well and it’s potable, then F&W editors will drink it. Here's what we tried this past week.

Geometric Drinking: Restaurant editor Kate Krader doesn’t have her whiskey on just any rock. At Piora in New York, she drank it on a 50-sided, hand-carved, crystal clear ice cube.

Expert Wine Tasting: At the New York City Wine & Food Festival, deputy editor Kate Heddings took in the beauty of a wine-filled room before introducing an amazing tasting seminar with chef Barbara Lynch and wine writer Anthony Giglio.

Bloody Mary Bonanza: Associate multimedia editor James Pomerantz lived a brunch-lovers dream at the NYCWFF’s Best Bloody Mary Brunch where he tasted a multitude of beautiful Bloody Mary variations garnished with everything from asparagus to raspberries to shrimp.

Quality Coffee: Digital features editor Alex Vallis sipped on Blue Bottle Coffee from a tattooed barista at the preview party for NYC’s new Gotham West Market.

Vodka Martini: At Grey Goose’s pop-up Boulangerie, I, assistant digital editor Justine Sterling, agreed to forgo my usual gin martini and tried a vodka version made with a splash of vermouth, bergamot bitters, orange bitters and Sicilian olives.

