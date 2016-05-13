Edible Proof That Za'atar Spice Improves Almost Anything

Time to stock up on this Middle Eastern spice.
Upgrade your favorite dishes with Za'atar, the delicious Middle Eastern blend of sesame seeds, herbs and sumac.
1. Za'atar-Spiced Beet Dip with Goat Cheese and Hazelnuts
Impress guests with this beautiful bright red dip.
2. Grilled Squash, Corn and Kale Salad with Sunflower Seed Vinaigrette
The creamy sunflower seed dressing for this hearty summer salad is flavored with za'atar.
3. Quinoa with Za'atar, Grilled Chicken and Dried Cranberries
Tossing quinoa with Za'atar is a simple way to boost the flavor in this healthy dish.
4. Open-Face Omelets with Spicy Feta and Escarole
These spicy vegetarian omelets come together in just 20 minutes.
5. Grilled Branzino Fillets with Potato & Spinach Salad
Star chef Michael Solomonov flavors the warm potato-and-egg salad here with a red wine vinaigrette, then spices it with za'atar.
6. Grilled Middle Eastern Meatballs
Pass crisp lettuce leaves and tangy yogurt with these cumin-spiced patties and assemble them at the table.
7. Za'atar Flatbreads with Cucumber-Yogurts Salad
Store-bought pizza dough is a great shortcut for these tasty flatbreads.