Edible Art in Brooklyn

Former F&W intern extraordinaire Jessica Rivera files this report from a delicious art event in Brooklyn:



They say you are what you eat, and last Friday at the Something I Ate event, the attendees became artists. The melding of food and art is not always so intentional, but that was the point of the evening: To sniff, gaze at and even eat the temporary pieces at Rouge58 Gallery in Brooklyn.



Not all of it was edible, of course. Curators Kat Popiel of On Plate, Still Hungry and Sam Kim of SkimKim Foods included paintings, sculpture and a photography piece documenting what one artist ate for an entire week, a la Bill Rogen’s Digerati Food Journal. However, the gallery showpiece was a large table entitled “Don’t Talk to Me Before I Get My #$%! Coffee.” It was a communal potluck of the featured artists’ favorite foods, such as tamarind carnitas tacos and "faux gras" banh mi.



My favorite, though, was the Plexiglass installation of homemade lollipops spelling out #sweet—an ode to how Twitter has taken over the food world. Standing near the piece, licking a delicious salty-maple pop, several people asked me, "Can I really eat the art?"