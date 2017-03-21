Edamame Is the Latest Food to Fall Victim to Listeria Contamination

Your go-to sushi sidekick may be edamame, but you'll have to rethink what pairs perfectly with spicy tuna and rainbow rolls—for now, anyway. The soy bean snack from one distributor has been recalled from at least 33 states according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Advanced Fresh Concepts Franchise Corp. has flagged its edamame sold from January 3 to March 17 as at-risk for listeria contamination, according to its recall notice. After a random check at its facilities, the company says it discovered the contamination and quickly moved to pull its edamame products from 33 states. Those states include:

Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, D.C., Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming.

Listeria isn't something to take lightly: Eating food contaminated with the bacteria can be fatal for those with compromised immune systems and the very young or old. Even at best, it can cause fever and diarrhea—much like other food poisonings and infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control. In other words, eating food with listeria is no fun.

Of course, edamame is only the latest food to be recalled. Everything from frozen pizzas to soy nut butter and seemingly every cheese ever has been pulled from shelves in recent weeks. But if you have or think you have eaten recalled foods, don't panic—follow these instructions instead.

Specifically, if you've purchased Advanced Fresh Concepts Franchise Corp.'s edamame, be sure to check the sell-by labels before you serve it alongside your next sushi meal. And if you find you've purchased a flagged product, you can return it to the store for a full refund.



RELATED: All the Cheeses That Have Been Recalled Because of Possible Listeria Contamination