eBay Gets into the Wine Business

Move over, Amazon. In the realm of big online sellers getting into the wine biz, the new kid on the block is now Ebay. As of today, the massive e-commerce company's wine portal, eBay Wine, is live, allowing the site's millions of shoppers access to over 10,000 different wines.

The new marketplace is a partnership with Drync, a mobile wine-buying app, and it allows shoppers to search out wines from over 500 different regions, from Abruzzo to Wairarapa, at prices from the very affordable to the very expensive.

F&W spoke to Alyssa Steele, eBay's divisional merchandising manager for home & garden (which includes wine) about why eBay has jumped into the wine space. "It's a huge opportunity," Steele commented. "The wine market in total is upwards of $35 billion, and the online market is experiencing double digit growth. And by collaborating with Drync, we're able to bring on more wine inventory through retailers that use that platform."

She adds, "Shoppers can filter based on varietal, price point, price format (auction or Buy It Now) and delivery options." Expert content from entertaining personality Maureen Petrosky and sommelier and winemaker Andre Hueston Mack will also be featured.