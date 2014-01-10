Eating Curry Earns You Money, Eating Cacti Brings Only Pride

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let F&W do it for you. Here, four of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Croissant-Bagel Hybrid: If you thought that the end of 2013 meant the end of hybrid foods, you were wrong. Connecticut and New York grocery store Stew Leonard’s recently released the Crogel. A cross between a croissant and a bagel, the Crogel is croissant dough that bakers cut into a shape of a bagel, which is then boiled and baked.

Jupiter Fries: Earth french fries are good but according to a new study published in Food Research International, Jupiter french fries would be, excuse the pun, out of this world. Researchers used a custom-build deep fryer to make fries under gravitational forces that ranged from 1.8 to 9 times that of the Earth. They found that the optimal conditions for creating delicious fries was 3 Gs (three times that of Earth’s gravity, which is equal to the force of gravity on Jupiter).

Cactus Eating: Warning: This video will absolutely give your mouth nightmares. Competitive eater Kevin Strahle a.k.a. L.A. Beast successfully ate not one but two cacti. He didn’t seem to enjoy it.

Burrito Vending Machines: In the battle between Los Angeles and New York, L.A. just got an edge. They have the first burrito vending machine, the Burritobox. It even makes breakfast burritos. The big question: How would F&W Chef-in-Residence and vending machine commando Hugh Acheson react to one?

Eat Curry, Earn Money: Bangkok Japanese curry restaurant Gold Curry has a whole menu dedicated to challenges including a 2-kilo curry rice, which is free if you finish it in 15-minutes. The most impressive item on the menu is the 10-kilogram curry rice. The dish, which weighs in at just over 22 lbs, costs around $76 but if you finish it in one hour, the restaurant will pay you nearly $1,000.

Related: 50 Years of Pastry Hybrids

How to Make French Fries

Curry Recipes