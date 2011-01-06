Eating at The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas with Jay-Z and Chris Martin

© Wire Image / Ethan Miller

Jay-Z and Chris Martin performed (and ate at) Cosmopolitan Las Vegas.Maybe some people have moved on from New Years Eve. Not me. That's because I got to ring it in at the super-duper deluxe, just-opening Cosmopolitan Las Vegas. I wasn’t alone. A Coldplay/Jay-Z concert always draws a good crowd, including just about every celebrity you can think of. And they were all eating their last meals of 2010 at the Cosmopolitan's awesome new restaurants.



Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill The night before New Year’s Eve, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Chris Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow, Alex Rodriguez and Cameron Diaz all sat down together at the first Blue Ribbon to open outside of NYC. (I'm sure Kanye would have been at the table too, but he got to Vegas last minute for the NYE show.)

Holsteins Kirsten Dunst and Giada de Laurentiis both had lunch at the casual burger, shake and beer spot on NYE. The next day, Coldplay band members, Paltrow and her kids all snacked on burgers and shakes there.

© Wire Image / Ethan MillerSTK At the sleek outpost of the NYC steakhouse, John Mayer and actors BJ Novak and Kellan Lutz had dinner prior to the concert. (Mayer was powered enough to go stage with Jay-Z for "99 Problems".)



Comme Ça Also before the concert, Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony and their kids took over the private dining room of the French bistro from F&W Best New Chef David Myers.

More on the Cosmopolitan restaurants, with or without celebrities, coming soon.

