Eating Breakfast Probably Won't Make Or Break Your Diet

Breakfast has long been heralded as "the most important meal of the day," and no one's disputing the notion that it's a good idea to start your morning with a healthy and satisfying meal. But that doesn't mean that eating breakfast—or skipping it, for that matter—is going to play into whether or not a person gains or loses weight, says one scientist.

According to Dr. James Betts, a professor at the University of Bath who specializes in nutrition and metabolism, it's advertising—rather than science—that is responsible for this long-held myth about the importance of eating breakfast. In a small study he conducted, Betts did find that people who ate breakfast were more likely to be physically active in the morning. He also found that those people were likely to eat less in the day. He did not, however, find that the people who ate breakfast actually lost weight as a result of it. Betts also commented that there is very little scientific evidence to support the idea that eating breakfast actually improves a person's health.

“Based on current evidence, having breakfast in itself is not going to make you lose weight and skipping breakfast in itself is not going to make you gain weight,” he said, according to The Independent.

Even if the evidence isn't as scientific as Betts would like—he noted in an interview with the New Scientist that most of the benefits of eating breakfast, "although logical sounding, are largely assumptions based on observational studies and had never actually been tested"—it still seems better to eat breakfast than to not.

In fact, according to another recent study, kids are most likely to be overweight if they skip breakfast—and eating two breakfasts is better than none.

[Via The Independent]