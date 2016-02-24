Eating Almonds Makes You Healthier, Says Study

The old adage might attest that an apple a day is the secret to good health, but a recent study from the University of Florida suggests that eating a handful of almonds is actually the better daily habit. Researchers studied 28 parent-child pairs and found that by eating a small amount of almonds (an ounce and a half for adults, a half ounce for children) or an equivalent amount of almond butter every day for three weeks, both the parents and children increased their total Healthy Eating Index score, which measures dietary health. Both groups decreased their intake of empty calories and increased their protein consumption.

According to Science Daily, the authors of the study hope that it will encourage parents to incorporate almonds into their children’s diets so they learn healthy eating patterns for the future. But the researchers did see one hiccup: Some of the kids didn’t like almonds while others quickly got bored with the plain nuts. So they came up with ways for parents to use the almonds in foods like smoothies or sandwiches. We have a few ideas, too. Here, our best recipes to help you get that handful of almonds every day.

Sweet and juicy tomatoes with crunchy toasted almonds and nutty cheese make a delicious topping for pasta.

Instead of adding dried fruit to her crunchy granola, chef Belinda Leong creates chewy-sticky clusters of oats, nuts and poppy seeds.

This outrageously rich gratin features salty, nutty Manchego and tender sautéed cauliflower.

Chef Scott Conant likes serving sweet watermelon simply with feta, salt and toasted almonds.

Chef Marco Canora likes to simmer chewy steel-cut oats in whole milk and almond milk with sweet spices for a breakfast with staying power.

Crunchy chopped almonds are an easy shortcut for a great chicken wing crust.

This substantial side dish is delicious with poached eggs or roasted chicken.