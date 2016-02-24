Eating Almonds Makes You Healthier, Says Study

Add a handful to your diet.
The old adage might attest that an apple a day is the secret to good health, but a recent study from the University of Florida suggests that eating a handful of almonds is actually the better daily habit. Researchers studied 28 parent-child pairs and found that by eating a small amount of almonds (an ounce and a half for adults, a half ounce for children) or an equivalent amount of almond butter every day for three weeks, both the parents and children increased their total Healthy Eating Index score, which measures dietary health. Both groups decreased their intake of empty calories and increased their protein consumption.
According to Science Daily, the authors of the study hope that it will encourage parents to incorporate almonds into their children’s diets so they learn healthy eating patterns for the future. But the researchers did see one hiccup: Some of the kids didn’t like almonds while others quickly got bored with the plain nuts. So they came up with ways for parents to use the almonds in foods like smoothies or sandwiches. We have a few ideas, too. Here, our best recipes to help you get that handful of almonds every day.
1. Pappardelle with Tomatoes, Almonds and Parmesan
Sweet and juicy tomatoes with crunchy toasted almonds and nutty cheese make a delicious topping for pasta.
2. Almond-Poppy Seed Granola
Instead of adding dried fruit to her crunchy granola, chef Belinda Leong creates chewy-sticky clusters of oats, nuts and poppy seeds.
3. Cauliflower Gratin with Manchego and Almond Sauce
This outrageously rich gratin features salty, nutty Manchego and tender sautéed cauliflower.
4. Watermelon, Feta and Almond Salad
Chef Scott Conant likes serving sweet watermelon simply with feta, salt and toasted almonds.
5. Creamy Steel-Cut Oats with Dried Cherries and Almonds
Chef Marco Canora likes to simmer chewy steel-cut oats in whole milk and almond milk with sweet spices for a breakfast with staying power.
6. Almond-Crusted Chicken Wings
Crunchy chopped almonds are an easy shortcut for a great chicken wing crust.
7. Bacon Quinoa with Almonds and Herbs
This substantial side dish is delicious with poached eggs or roasted chicken.