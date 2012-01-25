Eater Expands to Vegas and Philly

© Cedric Angeles

Jose Garces

This morning, Eater announced two new additions to its food blog network: Eater Las Vegas, where coverage goes beyond the city’s famous Strip to include a tour of the lesser-known Vegas Chinatown, and Eater Philadelphia, which features an interview with a buzzy new restaurateur known only as “Lêe.” With the addition of Philly, we expect to see a lot more updates on the fantastic chef Jose Garces, whose impressive local empire includes modern tapas spot Amada and the locavore J.G. Domestic (and will also soon include restaurants in Palm Springs. Of the many recipes Garces has shared with Food & Wine, his fast Chicken and Potatoes with Fried Eggs makes a surprising, homey weeknight meal.

