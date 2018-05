Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

© Tina Rupp

Green Chicken Masala.

In this week’s "What Not to Do," Kristin Donnelly, editor of F&W’s Well-Being, reveals why variety and vegetables—not deprivation—are the keys to keeping up a healthy food regimen. It’s all about eating the nutrients in colorful foods, like this fragrant Green Chicken Masala, with cilantro, mint, jalapeño and garlic. The coconut milk adds fat, but Donnelly explains why that’s OK too.