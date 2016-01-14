Eat Like the Pope With This New Cookbook

It's going to be a big year for cookbooks, with anticipated releases coming from giants like Anthony Bourdain (Appetites) and Marcella Hazan (the posthumous Ingredienti). And we've just learned of an upcoming cookbook that focuses on a different sort of icon: the Pope. The Vatican Cookbook, written by the Swiss Guard (the pope’s personal defenders), is a snapshot of culinary life in the papal city.

Originally released in Europe in 2014, the first edition of the Pontifical cookbook sold out in just a few weeks. Now an English version of the best-selling book is finally hitting American soil. The man responsible for the recipes is David Geisser, a former chef and member of the Swiss Guard. He includes recipes for the Guard’s favorite daily meals, like eggplant parmesan and herb omelets, but the main draw for pontifex fanatics is the section dedicated to the three most recent popes. In it, Geisser reveals Pope John Paul II’s love for pierogis, Benedict XVI’s penchant for slow-roasted pork shoulder and Pope Francis’s cravings for dulce de leche.