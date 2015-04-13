Eat Ice Cream, Support Food Education at the Edible Schoolyard Dinner Party

Spring is finally here, which means so many good things. The farmers' markets flower situations are on fire. Game of Thrones is back. F&W’s newest hashtag is #BringOnSpring (tag your Instagrams!). And the annual Edible Schoolyard Spring Benefit, one of the epic dinner parties of the year, is here tonight, April 13, in downtown New York City.

For anyone who doesn't know Edible Schoolyard NYC: The amazing organization gives kids firsthand experience with growing and eating gorgeous fresh vegetables and fruits (it’s inspired by Alice Waters, who is intent on connecting kids to their food). Their giant garden behind PS 216 elementary school in Brooklyn could be the setting for the happily ever after in a fairy tale, with kids skipping around, telling you how much they love red currants.

The annual benefit is like a fairy tale for food-loving adults, with fantastic chefs preparing food just for their table. At last year's party, the legendary Ruth Rogers flew in from her London restaurant, River Café, to serve dishes like her renowned Chocolate Nemesis Cake; Momofuku's David Chang, whom you don’t often see cooking anymore, seared rib eye steaks for his table. Questlove talked about the importance of fresh fruits and vegetables in kids' lives and then DJ'ed the after-party for hours.

For this year's Edible Schoolyard Benefit, Chang is back, and he’s making lamb bacon with rhubarb and favas and beef with broccolini. The great Tom Colicchio is serving duck pastrami pot-au-feu. And ice cream guru Nick Morgenstern has created a special flavor for the event, Edible Schoolyard NYC Mint Chip. If you can’t go to the party, you can still donate to this terrific cause. Head to Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream, which is selling the fab flavor throughout the summer.

