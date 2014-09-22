Eat Fries for the Environment

The next time you’re debating between a side of french fries or green salad with your burger, you can choose the fries with a clean conscience, in the name of the environment. Today, Finnair will operate an Airbus A330 flight from Helsinki to New York using cooking oil recycled from restaurants. The airline—which flies between Europe, Asia and North America—ran its first flight with biofuel in 2011, but it has not yet transitioned into using it exclusively, despite working toward establishing a biofuel hub at Helsinki Airport.

Around the globe, climate change is on everyone’s mind this week as the United Nations prepares for its climate summit meeting: Yesterday, an estimated 311,000 people took part in the People’s Climate March through Manhattan, to draw attention to global warming issues.

We’re hopeful that more airlines will switch to recycled cooking oil—and we’re happy to do our part by eating more french fries.

