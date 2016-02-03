Eat Fish Once a Week for Better Brain Health

Now there's even more reason to add fish to your diet.
A recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that eating one serving per week of fish—which is rich in omega-3 and DHA fatty acids—can lower the risk of cognitive decline and prevent diseases such as Alzheimer's.
Here, seven delicious fish recipes to keep your brain healthy.
1. Norwegian Fish Cakes with Dill Mayonnaise
These fast fish cakes have an incredible airy texture.
2. Citrus-Cured Trout with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette
Fennel seed breadcrumbs give these trout fillets fantastic flavor and crunch.
3. Monkfish Stew with Saffron Broth
Cookbook author Mimi Thorisson makes a quick and easy fish stew, flavoring the luscious broth with white wine, saffron and aromatic vegetables.
4. Piquillo Pepper and White Anchovy Toasts
These supereasy toasts come together in just ten minutes.
5. Smoked Mackerel Salad with Crunchy Vegetables
Any smoked fish will work well in this delicious sweet-salty salad.
6. Deviled Salmon
Four types of chile give this healthy salmon dish its terrific heat.
7. Arctic Char with Charmoula
Roasted garlic charmoula—a classic North African marinade and sauce packed with fresh herbs and spices—is excellent with a rich fish, such as arctic char or salmon.
