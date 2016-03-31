Eat Like a Bird With These Amazing Seed Recipes

Here, 5 fantastic seed-focused recipes to make this spring:

Millet with Broccoli Rabe and Parmigano

Common in birdseed blends and a naturally gluten-free seed, millet plays a starring role in this creamy, risotto-like dish.

Hippie-style egg-salad sandwiches

Sunflower seeds, another bird-feeder staple, are an unexpected ingredient in this egg salad. More than eggs and mayonnaise, this version from Philadelphia restaurateur Aimee Olexy includes fresh herbs and grated carrots along with roasted sunflower seeds and sunflower sprouts. (Use F&W's own Justin Chapple's Mad Genius Tip for chopping a bunch of eggs at once.)

Quinoa-Millet Muffins

Quinoa may not be common in bird feeder, but it is a seed none the less. Paired with more bird-friendly millet, these muffins, inspired by Philadelphia's Metropolitan Bakery, are fragrant and tender with a slight crunch from the millet.

Sunflower Seed Brittle

This sweet, salty, crunchy brittle is chockful of sunflower seeds. Delicious alongside a sharp cheddar, it would be great finely chopped and sprinkled over ice cream, too.

Baked flax seed granola

If you leave this granola on the porch, the birds might never give it back! Flax seeds, millet and pumpkin seeds offer great flavor and fantastic crunch to this unbeatable homemade treat.