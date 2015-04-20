Slippery, ultra-juicy mangoes are notoriously tough fruits to prep, but they’re just so darn good. Luckily, we have a hack just in time for mango margarita weather. In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W Test Kitchen fruit ninja Justin Chapple demonstrates the easy way to peel a mango using a pint glass. No more sticky hands. No more slippery segments. Just delicious, peel-free fruit.

