The Easy Way to Decorate a Cake with Sprinkles

Get ready to become your group’s official cake decorator. 

F&W Editors
May 26, 2015

Get ready to become your group’s official cake decorator. In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W Test Kitchen cake commander Justin Chapple reveals the easy way to expertly decorate a cake with sprinkles. If you have cookie cutters and cupcake wrappers (or even just a spoon), then you are well on your way to beautiful cake creations that rival those seen in bakery windows.

For more smart cooking hacks, watch all of F&W’s Mad Genius Tips videos.

