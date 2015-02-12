This Easy Trick Guarantees Grit-Free Clam Pasta

Pasta is one of our all-time favorite simple weeknight suppers. Chef Michael Schlow of Tico in Washington, DC, comes to the rescue with an easy, essential tip on upgrading your basic spaghetti by adding clams.

Chelsea Morse
Updated May 23, 2017

Pasta is one of our all-time favorite simple weeknight suppers, and to help upgrade your basic spaghetti, chef Michael Schlow of Tico in Washington, DC, comes to the rescue with an easy tip. The secret to perfect pasta with clams: Make sure your bivalves are grit-free. To encourage clams to spit out the sand, add just a capful of vinegar to the water in which they're soaking, says Schlow. "Use cheap white vinegar. It’s inexpensive, and the clams aren’t particular about what kind you use." Get cooking now: Try this ultra-fast recipe from Marcie Turney tonight.

