Easy Tofu Recipes to Make Now

In a large nonstick skillet, heat 3 tablespoons canola oil. Add 1 chopped serrano chile, 1 chopped small onion, 1/4 cup each finely chopped garlic and ginger, 4 teaspoons each ground coriander and garam masala and 2 chopped tomatoes. Cook over moderate heat, stirring, until saucy, 8 minutes. Stir in one 14-ounce package firm tofu (cubed) and 1 cup water; bring to a simmer and serve.

In a small bowl, mix 3 tablespoons each minced ginger and scallions with 1 tablespoon white vinegar and 1/3 cup canola oil; season with salt. In a bowl, beat 1 large egg. Spread 1 cup panko on a plate. Cut one 14-ounce package firm tofu into 1-inch-thick slices and dip in the egg, then the panko. Heat 1/3 cup oil in a large nonstick skillet and fry the tofu over moderate heat, turning once, until crisp, 8 minutes. Season with salt and serve with the vinaigrette.

In a blender, puree 8 ounces silken tofu with 1/4 cup each toasted sesame seeds and canola oil, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 3 garlic cloves and 1/2 teaspoon toasted sesame oil. Season with salt. Serve with roasted vegetables.

In a large cast-iron skillet, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add one 14-ounce package firm tofu (cubed) and 5 chopped scallions; cook over high heat until crisp in spots, 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl. Add 4 cups cooled cooked bulgur, 1 small chopped tomato, 1 chopped Kirby cucumber, 1 tablespoon lemon juice and 3 tablespoons olive oil. Season with salt and serve.