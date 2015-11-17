The Easy DIY Hack for Homemade Ravioli

Making fresh ravioli at home isn’t difficult (especially if you use F&W’s step-by-step guide), but we have a hack that makes it stupid-easy. Simply replace fresh pasta sheets with store-bought wonton wrappers! Here, nine delicious and foolproof recipes for wonton wrapper ravioli.

F&W Editors
November 17, 2015

1. Easy Wonton Corn and Ricotta Ravioli 
Soft and delicious, these sweet corn and ricotta–stuffed wonton ravioli are awesome with tomato sauce.

2. Goat Cheese Ravioli with Orange and Fennel 
Mario Batali’s tangy herbed goat cheese ravioli are delicious topped simply with grated cheese and fennel pollen.

3. Crispy Wonton Pea and Ricotta Ravioli 
These crispy fried ravioli are popular at any party.

4. Crab Ravioli with Shallot Cream 
The cream, shallots and touch of mustard in this dish’s incredible sauce match the simple elegance of the crab.

5. Easy Wonton Spinach and Feta Ravioli 
Perfect for a quick weeknight dinner, these ravioli come together in under 45 minutes.

6. Crispy Wonton Goat Cheese Ravioli 
These crispy ravioli pair perfectly with red wine.

7. Eggplant Ravioli with Gewürztraminer and Bacon 
After swirling Gewürztraminer, a fruity white wine, with extra-virgin olive oil, basil and bacon, chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten drizzles the dressing over these eggplant-stuffed ravioli.

8. Easy Wonton Ricotta and Mint Ravioli 
These easy ravioli have an aromatic mint-ricotta filling.

9. Pecorino Ravioli with Walnuts and Marjoram 
Wonton wrappers are milder-tasting than fresh pasta, which makes them a better showcase for the nutty brown butter, delicate pecorino cheese and fresh marjoram.

