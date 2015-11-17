The Easy DIY Hack for Homemade Ravioli

1. Easy Wonton Corn and Ricotta Ravioli

Soft and delicious, these sweet corn and ricotta–stuffed wonton ravioli are awesome with tomato sauce.

2. Goat Cheese Ravioli with Orange and Fennel

Mario Batali’s tangy herbed goat cheese ravioli are delicious topped simply with grated cheese and fennel pollen.

3. Crispy Wonton Pea and Ricotta Ravioli

These crispy fried ravioli are popular at any party.

4. Crab Ravioli with Shallot Cream

The cream, shallots and touch of mustard in this dish’s incredible sauce match the simple elegance of the crab.

5. Easy Wonton Spinach and Feta Ravioli

Perfect for a quick weeknight dinner, these ravioli come together in under 45 minutes.

6. Crispy Wonton Goat Cheese Ravioli

These crispy ravioli pair perfectly with red wine.

7. Eggplant Ravioli with Gewürztraminer and Bacon

After swirling Gewürztraminer, a fruity white wine, with extra-virgin olive oil, basil and bacon, chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten drizzles the dressing over these eggplant-stuffed ravioli.

8. Easy Wonton Ricotta and Mint Ravioli

These easy ravioli have an aromatic mint-ricotta filling.

9. Pecorino Ravioli with Walnuts and Marjoram

Wonton wrappers are milder-tasting than fresh pasta, which makes them a better showcase for the nutty brown butter, delicate pecorino cheese and fresh marjoram.