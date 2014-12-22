The Easy Christmas Fruit Cake You'll Actually Want to Eat

This moist, tender, boozy fruit cake from Andrew Zimmern gets its amazing texture from boiling the dried fruit with rum, molasses, cream and spices.

When I went to Newfoundland last year, I went to Bidgood’s Market and ate fruit cake—boiled fruit cake, to be precise. It had a very profound effect on me. I raced home, tinkered a little with some recipes and developed this little gem. It’s the perfect tea bread for Christmas Day, Christmas gifting, Christmas brunch…or any day of the year. Boiling the dried fruit with rum, molasses, cream and spices makes the fruit cake deliciously spongy and moist. This cake is easy and forgiving, and you will love it. Get the Recipe

