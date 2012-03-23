Easy Chicken-Meatball Yakitori

New York City mayor, Mike Bloomberg, held an annual team-building event last week at the Institute of Culinary Education, where City Hall bureaucrats cooked and ate a three-course meal, and police commissioner Raymond W. Kelly talked about his fantastic meatballs. On a tip from witnesses, the New York Times followed up and printed the Irishman's recipe, which includes sautéed onions and only the vague instructions to "Summon your inner Italian.” For something a bit easier to follow, we suggest you channel your inner izakaya chef for these grilled Chicken-Meatball Yakitori from the April issue. With three clearly written steps and just 30 minutes of cooking time, they make great party snacks too.

