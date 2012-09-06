Easy-Access Vietnamese

This twist on traditional Vietnamese summer rolls uses roast beef from the deli in place of shrimp. / © Petrina Tinslay

Food & Wine's senior recipe developer, Grace Parisi, is a Test Kitchen superstar. In this series, she shares some of her favorite recipes to make right now.

Rice paper wrappers are a fantastic, low calorie vehicle for all types of otherwise sandwich-appropriate foods. Pulled pork, chicken curry, tofu scramble, turkey club, etc., can all be wrapped in these lovely little papers that get softened in warm water. I happen to love mixing classic Vietnamese flavors (mint, fish sauce, cilantro) with easy access ingredients like deli roast beef and coleslaw mix. It's a substantial meal, but on the light side—perfect with a frosty cold Hitachino beer. SEE RECIPE »

Related: More Fast Asian Recipes

Healthy Asian Recipes

Delicious Beach Picnic Recipes