"Most people serve lamb or ham at the Easter meal," says F&W's Tina Ujlaki. "Sure you can have both, but Easter is always on Sunday, and the next day is always a school day, so you don't want to have a very heavy meal that's going to send you straight to bed afterward."

Decisions, decisions. Here, Tina weighs the options so you can plan the perfect menu in F&W's Easter Smackdown: Ham vs. Lamb.

