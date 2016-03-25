Easter at Chefs Club Means Hay-Roasted Lamb and Trout Roe-Topped Deviled Eggs

If the Easter Bunny ever runs out of jelly beans, we'd like to sign a petition to compel that pastel rabbit to start dropping off deviled eggs and chocolate piñatas. Conveniently, both will star on the festive Easter menu at Chefs Club by Food & Wine this Sunday.

Culinary Director Didier Elena is also serving spring-y dishes like white asparagus with hollandaise, baby artichoke pie, roasted leg of lamb and strawberry trifle. To book the $65 buffet ($25 for children under 10), contact reservations at 212-941-1100.