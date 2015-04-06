The Easiest Way to Make Whipped Cream in a Jar

This week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips will cut down on your dishwashing and increase your whipped cream consumption. F&W Test Kitchen dessert ninja Justin Chapple reveals how to make whipped cream in a jar. That means no more whisking and no more extra bowls. All you need is a jar, heavy cream, vanilla, powdered sugar and the energy to do some serious shaking. It’s a great way to get a workout in before you eat that sundae.

For more smart cooking hacks, watch all of F&W’s Mad Genius Tips videos.

Related: 16 Gooey Desserts

23 Terrific Pies and Tarts

16 Superb Ice Cream Sundaes