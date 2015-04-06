The Easiest Way to Make Whipped Cream in a Jar

This week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips will cut down on your dishwashing and increase your whipped cream consumption.
This week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips will cut down on your dishwashing and increase your whipped cream consumption. F&W Test Kitchen dessert ninja Justin Chapple reveals how to make whipped cream in a jar. That means no more whisking and no more extra bowls. All you need is a jar, heavy cream, vanilla, powdered sugar and the energy to do some serious shaking. It’s a great way to get a workout in before you eat that sundae.
For more smart cooking hacks, watch all of F&W’s Mad Genius Tips videos.
