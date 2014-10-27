The Easiest 2-Ingredient Halloween Cocktail

Forget about deciding on a costume—the real question this Halloween is what are you going to drink? You could certainly shake up some pitch-black charcoal cocktails or make a big batch of Dark and Stormy Death Punch with lychee eyeball floats.

Or you could keep things ridiculously simple with a classic cocktail that happens to have a very Halloween-appropriate name, the Rusty Nail. A mix of Scotch and Drambuie, a whiskey-based honey liqueur, the sweet, slightly smoky drink is a fantastic fall cocktail.

In this week’s video from Panna (above), genius bartender Jim Meehan demonstrates how to make this spooky-simple drink.

