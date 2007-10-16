Earthworms! Earthquakes! Vineyards!

This is one of those news items I just don't know what to make of—apparently hundreds of thousands of earthworms surfaced in a vineyard in Taiwan the other day, prompting the owner to make the rather odd (at least to me) assumption that an earthquake was imminent. Earthtimes.org reports the story here. Apparently, the farmer's fears were assuaged when a local expert told him that, no, the earthworms were appearing because the vineyard had been flooded by a typhoon on Oct. 5. Is this news? Is there any way that any rational person could consider this a news story? And why am I even repeating it here? Plus, now I'm stuck with the image of a vineyard covered with a carpet of writhing earthworms. Bleagh. Forget wine. I'm going to go home and drink a beer.

