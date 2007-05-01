Duero Destruction

An interesting news item in Decanter last Friday reported on the Spanish government's plan to expand one of the central highways running through the Ribera del Duero wine region from two lanes to four, to accommodate increasing traffic. Of course, this decision will wipe out around 100 hectares of vineyard land—and not just any vineyard land. The bodegas affected will include Arzuaga, Bodegas Mauro, Alion, Protos, Pingus, and Vega Sicilia (some 15 to 20 hectares of its vineyards, much of it older vines); in other words, some of the top vineyards in the region, not to mention Spain as a whole. Apparently a northern route, considered and then discarded by government planners, would be less destructive. Seems like ill-considered bureaucratic nitwittery to me. Seems so to the bodegas involved as well, and so they've created a petition against it, as well as a site explaining the situation. Check it out, fight the power, don't trust anyone over thirty—oh, hell, I'm over thirty. Well, anyway, you get the idea.
