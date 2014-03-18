The Duck That Inspired a Sonnet

At Cambridge, Massachusetts’s Rialto, chef Jody Adams has been making the same slow-roasted duck for 22 years. “It’s an old-fashioned recipe,” she says. Adams marinates the duck overnight in balsamic vinegar, soy sauce and mustard, then roasts it for about three and a half hours until the skin is crispy and lacquered. “It has every kind of umami in it,” Adams says. The duck is so good that it gets fan letters. “Someone once wrote me a sonnet about it,” she says.

