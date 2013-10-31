Drink Like Your Halloween Alter Ego

Pulling off a great Halloween costume means getting into character. Here, cocktails worthy of pop culture icons, politicians and notorious horror movie villains.

Wonderlust: A mix of mind-altering absinthe with crème de violette yields a murky, dark purple pour.

Perfect for: Witches, Harry Potter characters and Freddy Krueger, the fedora-wearing serial killer who thrives on wild and vivid dreams.

Maple-Bourbon Smash: A richly flavored riff on an old-fashioned made with grade A maple syrup and bourbon.

Perfect for: Mounties, Toronto’s scandalous mayor Rob Ford and Michael Myers of the Halloween series. Between the colorless William Shatner mask and a name that’s easily confused with the Ontario-born comedian Mike Myers, this serial killer has to be Canadian.

Finding Nemo: A tropical rum drink spiked with bright blue Hpnotiq, garnished with Swedish Fish candies.

Perfect for: Walter White, in place of his signature blue meth; Finding Nemo characters and mermaids.

Pimm’s Cup: A classic cucumbery British cocktail made with Pimm’s No. 1.

Perfect for: Royal babies, Jay Gatsby and Pinhead, a British army officer turned sadistic demon.

Teddy Bear: A potent, smoky Scotch cocktail made with amaro and cream sherry.

Perfect for: Miley Cyrus (dressed for the VMAs in a teddy bear leotard), Ron “Scotchy, Scotch, Scotch” Burgundy and Teddy Roosevelt.

Hellfire Club Bloody Mary: A fiery Bloody Mary kicked up with fresh chile, black pepper and Tabasco.

Perfect for: Twilight vampires, Dracula; and Ghost Rider, who needs that heat to keep his head burning.

The Dark Side: A bold bourbon-based cocktail mixed with slightly bitter Bonal, fresh lime juice and orange bitters.

Perfect for: Darth Vader, storm troopers and Batman (a.k.a. the Dark Knight).

Zombie: A high-proof drink made with three different rums, pineapple juice and Velvet Falernum, an almond-and-lime-flavored liqueur that’s a key ingredient in many tiki drinks.

Perfect for: The Walking Dead walkers, Rob Zombie; and Bernie from Weekend at Bernie’s II, in which he is a cursed corpse that dances when music plays.

Swamp Gas: A tart rum cocktail mixed with triple sec, fresh lime juice and a touch of tropical blue-tinted liqueur.

Perfect for: Duck Dynasty family members, Swamp Thing and the Creature from the Black Lagoon.

Iron Mine: A daiquiri variation made with rich and sweet cane syrup and a dash of Angostura bitters.

Perfect for: Iron Man, robots and Daft Punk.

Related: Halloween Cocktails

Halloween Party Drinks: Scary Wines and Spooky Ciders

Halloween Recipes