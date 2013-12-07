During F&W Cookie Week, some of our favorite digital contributors are sharing their best holiday cookie recipes in a virtual swap. Post your favorite baking experiments on Instagram using #FWCookie. Here, a sweet and nutty recipe from Matt Armendariz of Matt Bites.

I hope I'm not committing heresy when I say that I like my cookies on the easy-simple side. While I appreciate stacks of dipped and rolled and filled bites, it's the simple things I keep coming back to. Using dried tart cherries in this recipe gives it contrast, and the nuts make it feel all holiday-y.

Dried Cherry & Pistachio Sugar Cookies

1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, softened

2/3 cup, plus 2 tablespoons sugar

1 egg

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour, plus extra for rolling

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup chopped dry cherries

1/3 cup chopped roasted pistachios

Icing

1/2 cup powered sugar, sifted

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1. Preheat oven to 350 F

2. With an electric mixer, cream butter and granulated sugar until light and fluffy. Add egg, zest and vanilla and continue beating until combined.

3. Sift flour, baking powder, and salt into a medium bowl. Stir flour mixture into butter mixture until well combined.Fold in cherries and nuts. Form dough into a flat disc and wrap tightly with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

4. Lightly flour a clean surface and roll out chilled dough to a thickness of 1/4 inch. Using cookie cutters, cut desired shape and place on parchment lined cookie sheet. Bake about 8 to 10 minutes, or until edges brown lightly. Remove to a cooling rack.

5. While cookies are cooling make the icing. Combine sifted powdered sugar and lemon juice to form a thick icing, you can adjust the consistency by adding more or less juice , place in a zip top bag until ready to use.

6. Decorate cookies as desired with icing.

