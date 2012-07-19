Dress It Up

Grace Parisi's Grilled Chicken, Tomato and Onion Sandwiches / © Tina Rupp

Food & Wine's senior recipe developer, Grace Parisi, is a Test Kitchen superstar. In this series, she shares some of her favorite recipes to make right now.

The simple olive relish that accompanies this chicken sandwich has so much flavor for such few ingredients. It's the perfect condiment for plain grilled chicken breasts, juicy tomatoes and sweet grilled onions. I sometimes make a double batch and fold some into mayonnaise and canned tuna for a fantastic Italian tuna sandwich. SEE RECIPE »

Related: More Delicious Chicken Sandwiches

Healthy Sandwiches

Awesome Sandwich Sides