Drawn Butter – Brightened and Enlightened

















While I do think that butter enhances the briny flavor of lobster and crab, I can't eat as much of it as I used to when gorging on shellfish. While I was at my cousin's house for king crab legs last weekend, I told her about the butter dipping sauce I've been making these past few years to lighten the effect. For 4 people, I melt 3 to 4 tablespoons of unsalted butter (you could also use really good extra-virgin olive oil). While it is slowly melting, I throw in some thin strips of lemon zest and muddle them a bit. Then I stir in the juice of a lemon, a few tablespoons of the lobster or crab cooking water, and some fresh herbs such as basil, tarragon, marjoram, chives and parsley. The result: a summery, fragrant, not-too-decadent sauce.

