Doughnut Throwdown: Yeast vs. Cake

When it comes to doughnuts there are two camps: yeast-lovers and cake-lovers. Each type has its advantages. Yeast doughnuts are airy and fluffy with a pleasant squish. They are so delicate that you can eat about a billion before you your brain registers that you're full (perhaps too full). Point yeast doughnuts. Cake doughnuts are crumbly and buttery and can handle heavier toppings like thick chocolate frosting. They are also dunkable. Point cake doughnuts.

The victor may never be decided, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t evaluate each type as many times as possible—especially today since it’s National Doughnut Day. Here, three yeast doughnuts and three cake doughnuts to make at home.

Yeast Doughnuts

Fluffy Yeast Doughnuts

These slightly crispy yeast doughnuts can easily be made into delicious jelly doughnuts.

Sweet Potato Doughnuts

The sweet potato in the dough adds a lovely, earthy flavor.

Vanilla Raised Doughnuts

These doughnuts are terrific as is, or you can shake them with cranberry-, mint-, or vanilla-flavored sugar.

Cake Doughnuts

Molasses-Cinnamon Cake Doughnuts

The secret to these nongreasy homemade doughnuts is to keep the temperature of the cooking oil at 360 degrees.

Spiced Cake Doughnuts

These cinnamon-spiked doughnuts can be frosted with a dark chocolate glaze, a vanilla glaze or simply shaken with unsweetened cocoa powder and granulated sugar.

Gluten-Free Powdered Cake Doughnuts

These gluten-free cake doughnuts are amazingly fluffy.

