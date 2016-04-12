Double Your Seafood with Surf and Surf Recipes

The ultimate recipes for seafood lovers.
We love a good surf and turf platter, which brings together land and sea in delicious harmony. But here's another concept that's worth getting to know: surf and surf. From cod and clams to snapper and crab, here are the best seafood-on-seafood recipes to try.
1. Cod-and-Clam Avgolemono Stew
A lemony sauce coats rice, clams, and cod in this delicious version of a traditional Greek favorite.
2. Shrimp and Squid Cocktails with Avocado and Tomato
The Spanish name for this seafood salad is vuelva a la vida, which means "return to life." The reason: This cold, refreshing, vitamin-C-rich starter is a reputed hangover cure.
3. Montauk Scallop and Oyster Pan Roast
“Scallops and oysters are a perfect briny, oceanic tandem, and this recipe marries them perfectly,” says Andrew Zimmern.
4. Cod with Cockles and White Wine
Flaky cod and tiny, buttery cockles are delicious together in this saucy dish.
5. Snapper and Spiced Crab with Lime-Coriander Broth
Here’s the perfect dinner party dish that will wow anyone.
6. Chilled Capellini with Clams and Caviar
This elegant pasta is topped with garlicky clams and caviar.
7. Seared Cod with Spicy Mussel Aioli
Eric Ripert’s simple but sophisticated dish relies on store-bought mayonnaise to enrich the sublime sauce.