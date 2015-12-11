Double the Chocolate, Double the Deliciousness

1. Chewy Double-Chocolate Cookies

Chocolate lovers will go crazy for these amazing (and easy) cookies.

2. Double-Chocolate Soufflés

These light and fluffy dessert soufflés have irresistible sugary edges.

3. Chocolate-Mint Thumbprints

Creamy, minty-white chocolate fills these delicious chocolate cookies.

If you’re being honest, there’s no way you or your son or daughter are going to eat those Andes mints from that house up the block that clearly failed to plan ahead. But, you can chop them up and use them in these thumbprint cookies from Matt Lewis and Renato Poliafito.

4. Warm Double-Chocolate Brownie Cakes

Cookbook author Emily Luchetti bakes the batter in muffin cups so the edges turn crispy and chewy like a brownie, but the inside becomes soft and fluffy like a cake.

5. Double-Chocolate Hot Chocolate

How do you upgrade hot chocolate? By using both bittersweet and milk chocolate.

6. Chocolate and Coffee-Hazelnut Meringue Cake

A creamy mocha-mousse filling made with both white and bittersweet chocolate stars in this delicious, crowd-pleasing cake.

It's highly likely that your family members enjoy both chocolate and coffee. This year, give them a gift of a dessert that has both. Chef Ruben Ortega makes this delicious, crowd-pleasing cake by sandwiching two large, crispy, chewy coffee-hazelnut meringues with a creamy mocha-mousse filling. It's pretty epic if you ask us. Christina Holmes

7. Double Dark Chocolate Cupcakes with Peanut Butter Filling

These tender chocolate cupcakes are filled with creamy peanut butter, then dipped in a rich, silky chocolate ganache frosting.

8. Double-Chocolate Cookie Crumble

Pastry chef Nicole Krasinski's deeply chocolaty crumble makes the perfect ice cream topping, but it's also exquisite on its own.

9. Double-Chocolate Pudding

This silky pudding is firm enough to stand a spoon in.