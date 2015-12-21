The Dos and Don’ts of Making Gnocchi

Inspired by her book, Mastering My Mistakes in the Kitchen, F&W editor in chief Dana Cowin takes a cooking lesson from a chef. Her teacher this month: Geoffrey Zakarian, of the recently opened The National in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Dana Cowin
December 21, 2015

DON’T use a fork to mix the gnocchi dough—it's a terrible idea. You need a stand mixer to fully and evenly incorporate all of the ingredients.  

DO nudge the dough into a lumpy mass. It doesn’t need to be a perfect ball.

DON’T roll the dough with your hands parallel. Instead, gently push to either side. 

DON’T cut gnocchi unevenly. Different-size pieces will need different cooking times.

DO roll an orange forward across a Microplane with a twist of your wrist for zesting.

DO use a spatula to remove the crispy gnocchi from the bubbling butter. 

DO transfer the cooked gnocchi to an ovenproof dish to keep them warm.

