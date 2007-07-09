Don't Throw Out Those Radish Greens!



The crisp, fresh green leaves of radishes are on my mind these days, available in many varieties this time of year at the farmer’s market. Don’t discard these nutritious, pleasantly bittersweet greens. I make a creamy pureed soup with them, saute them with garlic and olive oil, or toss them with pasta. Or I blanch them and use them as a pizza topping or an omelet filling. I love little tea sandwiches made with buttered, crustless bread cut into squares or diamonds, and my new favorite filling is thinly sliced radishes topped with blanched greens that have been squeezed dry and seasoned with salt, lemon juice and extra-virgin olive oil.

