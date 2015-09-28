Don’t Throw Out Overcooked Rice, Make Crackers!

The next time you accidentally overcook a batch of rice, don’t throw it out. Take a tip from chef Kristen Kish and use it to make easy, crispy, crunchy crackers.

F&W Editors
September 28, 2015

The next time you accidentally overcook a batch of rice, don’t throw it out. Take a tip from chef Kristen Kish and use it to make easy, crispy, crunchy crackers. Watch this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips to see F&W’s Justin Chapple demonstrate how to make Kish’s delicious homemade crackers.

