Don’t Throw Out Overcooked Rice, Make Crackers!

The next time you accidentally overcook a batch of rice, don’t throw it out. Take a tip from chef Kristen Kish and use it to make easy, crispy, crunchy crackers.
The next time you accidentally overcook a batch of rice, don’t throw it out. Take a tip from chef Kristen Kish and use it to make easy, crispy, crunchy crackers. Watch this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips to see F&W’s Justin Chapple demonstrate how to make Kish’s delicious homemade crackers.
For more great cooking tricks and tips, watch all of F&W’s Mad Genius Tips videos.
Related: 9 Recipes for DIY Crackers
Delicious Rice Pilaf Recipes
14 One-Bowl Rice Dishes