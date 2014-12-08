Don’t Judge a Cookbook By Its Greasy Cover

Getting a chef to pick a favorite cookbook is like asking a parent to choose her most-loved child. But F&W pressed great cooks around the country to reveal their top picks of all-time.

The Chef: Jessica Boncutter, Bar Jules in San Francisco

The Book: The River Café cookbooks by Rose Gray and Ruth Rogers

“I have the same copies of the cookbooks from when I was working at the River Café,” says Boncutter. “They told me to get them my first day. I went back to my little apartment and read all of them. Now mine are covered in grease. Everything comes out perfectly and tastes so good. They’re also beautiful: The graphics are still cool, even 15 years later.”

