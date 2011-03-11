Don't Eat This Soap

© Courtesy B. Witching Bath Co.B. Witching Bath Company was way ahead of the all-natural trend, using ingredients like ginger, rosemary and lemon zest in their products since 1969. Their latest offering, out this month, was inspired by culinary herb gardens: Spearmint Kitchen & Garden Soap. Its minty sweetness is strong but not overwhelming, and ingredients like exfoliating walnut husks and antibacterial tea-tree oil help heal the cuts and burns cooks often get. The soap is also sulfate- and paraben-free; you can find here.

