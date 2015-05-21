Donald Link's Spicy Pickled Shrimp Are the Perfect Hot-Weather Snack

Louisiana native and chef Donald Link shares his refreshing pickled shrimp recipe—perfect for a hot summer day.

Shrimp has always been a big part of chef Donald Link’s life. “My dad would take me out of school on the opening day of shrimping season,” recalls the Louisiana native. “We had a small boat, and we would go out for hours in all kinds of weather. I spent plenty of afternoons after school peeling shrimp for dinner.” Many years later, when he opened his first restaurant, Herbsaint, Link put pickled shrimp on the menu because they’re so refreshing, especially on a hot New Orleans day. He adds sliced jalapeño to the pickling brine to give the shellfish a wonderful, spicy hit. Link likes the recipe so much, it’s one of the few seafood dishes on the meat-centric menu at his brand-new place in Nashville, Cochon Butcher. Cochon Butcher, 1120 Fourth Ave. N., Nashville; cochonbutcher.com.

Get Donald Link's Jalapeño-Pickled Shrimp and Vegetables recipe here.

