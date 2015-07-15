Dona Chai Keeps Spice Arts in the Family

Amy Rothstein started thinking about chai as a grad student in NYU’s Food Systems program. After eyeing a space in the beverage market, she began experimenting with a bottled product and testing, lots and lots of testing. The final concentrate departs from traditional recipes by incorporating fresh-pressed ginger juice for brighter flavor. Add vanilla bean, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, black peppercorn and loose-leaf black tea and you can almost smell its warm, sweet fragrance. It’s also delicious in everything from ice cream to scones. But how does one expand a bottled Chai business? Call in your quirky siblings. Brother Peter now runs operations, sister Jenna acts as “intern” and two other players round out the team: Dain Evans manages PR and Dan Hogan runs production. The result: you can now find Dona Chai at Whole Foods, Smorgasburg and served in cafes around NYC. Watch the clip to meet the family and check out more incredible videos from our new artisan series.

