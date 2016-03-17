Dominique Crenn and Flynn McGarry Team Up for Two-Night Collaboration

On the heels of her James Beard nomination for Best Chef in the West, Dominique Crenn, the innovative and acclaimed chef behind San Francisco’s Michelin-starred Atelier Crenn restaurant, has announced a collaboration with another rising star chef: The 16-year-old cooking phenom Flynn McGarry.

The two-night collaboration, which is slated for April 5 and 6, is part of a new series that the restaurant is launching, according to Eater, which quoted Crenn as saying the idea was “about community, sharing experiences with other chefs and learning from them…[and] also about humility and welcoming friends to our house and sharing our space.”

The second collaboration, on April 12 and 13, will be with Kyle Connaughton and his team from the Single Thread Farm-Restaurant-Inn. According to Eater, both will be 20+-course tasting menus at $398 a head.

Given what we know about what it's like to cook with Dominique Crenn, we'd say both McGarry and Connaughton are in for a treat.

