Dominique Ansel's Soft Serve Will Pop-Up at Art Basel Miami Beach

At New York's Dominique Ansel Kitchen, the Cronut king bridges the gap between cheese lovers and ice cream addicts with burrata soft serve. Now, he’s bringing his ultra-indulgent innovation to Miami.
From December 2-3, the mad pastry genius will operate a soft-serve window in The Setai hotel in celebration of Art Basel Miami Beach. Along with his famous burrata cone topped with balsamic caramel, confit strawberry and microbasil, Ansel will also offer a caramel stout flavor topped with chocolate “caviar” and sea salt brownie chunks. So come for the art, stay for the ice cream.