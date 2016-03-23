Dominique Ansel Unveils the Blooming Marshmallow

Dessert maestro Dominique Ansel will never cease to amaze us. Over here in the US, he’s celebrating spring with adorable Easter-appropriate things like fluffy Peep-a-Boos and chocolaty EGG-straterrestrials, but in Japan he has outdone himself with a blossoming marshmallow flower.

Served on top of the Chef’s Hot Chocolate at Dominique Ansel Bakery Japan, the vanilla marshmallow starts out as closed bud. But when it touches the hot cocoa it dramatically springs opens, unveiling a chocolate truffle surprise within its puffy petals. To see exactly what you’re missing by not living in Japan, check out the videos of the marshmallow action below.