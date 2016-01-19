Dominique Ansel is Opening a Bakery in London

Earlier this morning, Cronut-creator and all-around dessert revolutionary Dominique Ansel announced that he is opening a branch of his eponymous bakery in London sometime this year—hopefully in late summer. "Give us a little buffer around that time," Ansel says. "We want to really do something thoughtful. We'll get there, we promise."

If this new location is anything like Ansel’s other international outpost in Japan, then the bakery’s British fans will be in for some exclusive creations. When he opened Dominique Ansel Bakery Tokyo, the ingenious French chef offered a few culturally inspired Tokyo-only pastries like cream-filled good luck cats and matcha cookies. Here’s hoping for over-the-top teacakes, mind-blowing minced meat pies and scones like you’ve never seen them before. Right now, Ansel is searching for a culinary team, so if you’re a London baker or one who’s up for a transatlantic move, get ready to apply for your dream job.