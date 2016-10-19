Dominique Ansel Launches His Wildest Dessert Experience Yet

Imagine all the fun of a Korean barbecue dining experience—all the colors, the bold flavors, the banchan shared small plates, the sizzling sounds of finely-sliced marinated steak hitting the grill, perfect for a fun group night out. Now imagine instead of dinner, it's dessert.

Later this fall, Cronut inventor Dominique Ansel—who also created the cookie shot, the frozen s'more, the magic souffle, and the waffle afogato—will launch his wildest sweet tooth experience yet: a project at U.P ("Unlimited Possibilities"), the upstairs tasting table and experimental space at the chef's West Village flagship, Dominique Ansel Kitchen. Beginning November 9th, U.P. will be hosting DDQ—Dominique's Dessert Barbecue—an interactive tableside cooking extravaganza inspired by communal barbecue traditions and techniques like fondue, yakiniko, roasts, and raclettes.

Courtesy of Dominique Ansel Kitchen

"Meals" at DDQ will kick off with a selection of sweet banchan—including exciting creations such as: Concord grape gelee with confit and fried Concord grape skins tossed in Hawaiian Li Hing Mui powder; King oyster mushroom braised in jasmine tea, tempura fried, and serviced with hazelnut praline and pomegranate molasses; and Marcona almonds with bamboo honey, with hints of sea salt and lavender.

For the "main course," diners can expect to experience dishes grilled right on the table—and in small pans around its periphery. Of course, they'll be sweet. A sampling of what to expect? Pistachio financier with melted mozzarella and orange oil; beer-poached Bosc pears finished with lemon thyme; maple-roasted cedar-smoked butternut squash; passion fruit caramel rum bananas; cherry clafoutis; and butter-roasted crumble.

Instead of bread on the table, guests will be served warm Castella cake—that iconic Japanese sponge cake that's brown on the outside and yellow in the middle—that they can dip into Ansel's sweet corn hot chocolate.

Is your mouth watering yet?

Ticket sales for the dining series will go on sale October 24 at noon at the Dominique Ansel Kitchen website. There will be two seatings—7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.—every Wednesday through Sunday beginning November 9, and the $55 tickets, with a limit of two per reservation, can be purchased the month ahead.